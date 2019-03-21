Delines have been drawn to play The Roots Festival Kilkenny

There’s good and bad news regarding the Delines shows at this year’s Kilkenny Roots Festival on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Portland, Oregon based band, fronted by Amy Boone, will play two shows at the festival.

All the songs are written by Willy Vlautin, a regular visitor to Kilkenny with Richmond Fontaine over the years.

Willy is also an acclaimed author and word came through this week that he has been shortlisted for the Pen/Faulkner award for his novel Don’t Skip Out On Me.

The awards ceremony will be held in Washington D.C. on the same weekend as the Kilkenny festival.

“I have to say all year long I’ve been looking forward to Kilkenny.” said Willy in an email this week.

“When the Delines were last in Ireland I told everyone I knew about it and everyone I didn’t, too.

“Then just this last week I found out I was nominated for the Pen/Faulkner award for Don’t Skip Out On Me.

“It’s one of the bigger US Literary awards and a big honor here in the States, plus it is a big game changer for me here.

“The hard news is the awards ceremony is in Washington D.C. the same weekend as Kilkenny and I’m afraid I have to go to the Pen/Faulkner ceremony.

“I don’t make the decision lightly and have been losing sleep over it but it’s a once in a lifetime sort of event for me,” he said.

“The good news is the Delines are all about Amy Boone and the world of the songs.

“The producer of The Delines and Richmond Fontaine, John Askew, will take over as the guitar player. So a family member and the mastermind of the Delines sound will be playing guitar. To be honest the gigs will probably sound better as he is twice guitar player I am.

“Again, I’m so sorry that I’ll miss the best festival in the world and thank you for always being so supportive of Richmond Fontaine and the Delines. I hope you understand.”

Sold out

The Sold Out signs have already gone up on shows by Patty Griffin, The Delines, William The Conqueror and Dori Freeman.

“There has been a phenomenal response to our programme for 2019,” said John Cleere.

“We have bookings from all over Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe. This should ensure a welcome early season boost to tourism in the area,” Mr Cleere said.

“The event has built its reputation on discovering new acts before they attract the attention of the bigger festivals.

“Two years ago we gave Yola her first gigs in Ireland, now she has become a phenomenon, both in Europe and the USA.

We have also given first festival appearances to acts such as Alabama Shakes, John Grant, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Ray LaMontagne and many others. I’m not a betting man, but I’m sure there are artists on this year’s bill that are headed for big things. There is a big buzz already. about acts such as The Delines, Susto and William The Conqueror”

The free Smithwick’s Music Trail is being finalised this week, adding another 70 gigs to the programme.

Tickets for the individual shows are available from the festival website, www.kilkennyroots.com, or in person from Rollercoaster Records in Kieran Street, Tel 0567763669.