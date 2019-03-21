Garda warning after elderly couple targeted by criminals in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are warning the public to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity following a number of burglaries in over the past week.

On Saturday at approximately 4.15pm at Ballycroney in Glenmore a member of the public reported a vehicle acting suspiciously to the owner of a vacant house.

The owner of the property went to the scene and found that the house had been entered and ransacked. The injured party saw a suspicious vehicle close to his property and three male suspects fled the scene on foot through nearby fields.

Arrest

A short time later, at around 6pm at Haggard, Glenmore three males matching the description of the suspects, called to the home of an elderly couple, who live in a rural location. The woman answered the door and the three men managed to gain entry to the house. A relative called to the house and on seeing the men immediately asked them to leave and contacted gardaí.

It was subsequently discovered that a quantity of cash was taken. One male was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station and was charged with two counts of burglary.

Warning

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon issued a warning for people to take the necessary precautions.

“We are asking people to never let anyone in to your home until you have established their identity. If you do not know the person at your doorstep, then do not open the door or invite them in . We are seeing a number of sneak thefts at the moment.

“We are also asking people to report any suspicious activity to gardaí. While something might seem innocous it could prove to be the crucial piece of the jigsaw in a criminal investigation,” he added.

Graignamanagh burglary

Meanwhile gardaí are also investigating a separate incident which took place in the townsland of Ullard in Graignamanagh on Friday.

Between 10pm and 11pm the occupants of the house left for a short period of time. They returned home and found that the back door had been forced and that the house had been extensively searched. Nothing was taken in the break in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.