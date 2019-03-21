10k timed and 5k fun run in Kilkenny this weekend for a local school
Fundraiser will help Kilkenny City Vocational School
File pic: A 10k chip timed and 5k run run will take place
A 10k chip timed and 5k run run will take place in Kilkenny this weekend to raise funds for Kilkenny City Vocational School.
It takes place at 11.30am on Sunday in Castle Park. All money raised will be used to upgrade school facilities and help in providing for the needs of students.
The event is being organised by the school's parents' council, with support from KCVS staff.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on