Devious Theatre's John Morton and Fair City's Marcus Lamb star in thriller at Watergate Kilkenny

Devious Theatre co-founder and Kilkenny-native John Morton is returning for one night only with The Harvest to The Watergate, theatre on March 28. The Harvest is a tense psychological thriller from playwright Jane McCarthy dealing with themes of toxic masculinity and manipulation in a riveting new WitchWork production.

With a brilliant cast of Marcus Lamb (Fair City's Dr. Oakley), John Morton, Melissa Nolan and Stephen O'Leary, the show was recently described as "a contemporary Hitchcock...the most exquisitely suspenseful theatrical experience you’re likely to enjoy for quite some time" (The Arts Review).