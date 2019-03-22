€1 million revamp creates a modern and vibrant hotel on edge of Kilkenny city

A buzzy atmosphere prevailed at the official opening of the Hoban Hotel on the Ring Road on Thursday evening.

The hotel has been refurbished and renovated to the highest of standards by celebrity architect Hugh Wallace, who features in the popular TV series Home of the Year.

Delectable canapes created by the team in the kitchen at the Hoban Hotel were served as members of the local community mingled at the social event.

Ballykeefe Gin, created at the distillery in nearby Cuffesgrange, was also served as invited guests took in the stunning new surrounds.

The Hoban Hotel is managed by Clement Gleeson, who is well known in hospitality circles in the Marble City.

Mayor of Kilkenny, Peter Chap Cleere also attended the event and said he was happy to see further investment in the hospitality industry in the city.

“I was absolutely delighted to attend the opening of the Hoban Hotel,” he said. “The location of this hotel is fantastic and has plenty of parking for all residents and users of the facilities.

“I am thrilled to see such a significant investment by the Prem Group into Kilkenny and I have no doubt that The Hoban Hotel will be a tremendous success. This facility if much needed and I wish the Prem Group the very best for the future.”

The hotel is owned by the Prem Group, who own a number of hotels across the country.

“The Aspect Hotel, now The Hoban Hotel has always been a popular meeting place, it is easily accessible, there is ample parking and offers quality food and service,” Jim Murphy, CEO of the Prem Group.

“We recognised that business people in particular want to meet and eat on the go so we engaged Douglas Wallace Architects to design a space that would meet the needs of both a corporate and leisure market.

“High tables with access points for laptops, barista style coffee and stylish interiors are what our customers want. The Hoban Hotel has all these elements and more. We are delighted with the outcome.”