MAGIC - The poet and the singer/songwriter in the Watergate Kilkenny

Poet Nuala Roche and singer/songwriter Kairen Caine perform their work together for a cosy afternoon gig at 4pm on Sunday, March 31 at the Watergate Theatre’s Upstairs Gallery.

Kairen Caine has developed the indie-folk sounds of her previous musical project Little Black Wren into a character-filled landscape of alt-country/ folk. From the yearnings of a mother missing her emigrated child in Laundry Line Sky Trails, to the hard road of a man who has seen the dark side of life in Wash Your Bones, Kairen’s music is described as ‘amazingly raw, and amazingly beautiful.’ Kairen will perform All Things Have Their Time which she wrote and recorded for Liselott Olofsson's ‘Scent of Barley’ documentary that explored the closure of Smithwick's Brewery and generations of its workers.

Nuala reads new poems, and from her chapbook Fish-Speak. Nuala and Kairen will interweave their work, crossing common ground as they share the performance space, including a song or two written in response to Nuala's writing and a collaborative song.

The Poet and the Songwriter invite you to join them for a cosy afternoon of poetry and song. And tea and buns. Seating is limited, so book your tickets early. Bookings: www.watergatetheatre.com / Tel: 056 77 61674, Upstairs Gallery at Watergate Theatre, Sunday 31 March at 4pm, Tickets €7, 60 mins.