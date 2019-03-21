Master make up artist to visit Kilkenny

World renowned make up artist Fortunato Benavoli will host a masterclass at Sam McCauleys tomorrow morning.

Fortunato has experience across the fashion, celebrity and television industry. He has worked as a lead makeup artist for BAFTA Film Awards and for Londo Fashion Week and has worked with many celebrities and influencers.

The masterclass will take place tomorrow (March 22) from 10 to 11.30am and one to one appointments will take place from noon to 6pm. There will also be one to one appointment from 10am to 2pm on Saturday (March 23).