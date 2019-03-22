Gardaí believe that someone knows what happened to Dean Roche

Gardaí investigating into the disappearance of Kilkenny man Dean Roche believe that people know what happened to him and are appealing to them to come forward with information.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station confirmed to the Kilkenny People that the last confirmed sighting of Dean Roche was on March 22, 2015 at Ballyfoyle.

“Dean’s phone has not been used since this time and there are no records of financial or travel transactions. We are actively considering the possibility that Dean may have been the victim of a crime, as people for the most part don’t disappear without trace” the Superintendent told the Kilkenny People.

The Superintendent confirmed that the investigation into Dean Roche’s disappearance is very much ongoing with exhaustive searches having taken place.

“Cognisant of the distress caused to the Roche family by Dean’s disappearance I am appealing to anyone with information to contact the Incident Room at Kilkenny Garda Station. I believe there are people who know what happened to Dean and there is a duty on them to come forward. Any information given will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality”.

The 31-year-old lived in the Newpark area of Kilkenny City with his mother, Geraldine, who campaigned tirelessly on behalf of her missing son died last year not know what happened to Dean.

On the day he went missing Dean left his mother's house in Newpark and went to Ballyfoyle to buy a car. It was later found crashed half a mile from where he bought it.

Massive searches took place at the time of the disappearance and have been carried out on a regular basis by gardaí and the army over the past few years in the Ballyfoyle area.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Number on 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.