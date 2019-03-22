Kilkenny land prices rose dramatically last year, new report shows

Kilkenny land prices have jumped almost 30% according to a new report by Land Price Report now available inside today’s Irish Farmers Journal.

The average land price was €12,437/ac in the county in 2018, up from €9,648/ac in 2017. The report also shows that Kilkenny's average land price has broken €11,000/ac for the first time since 2015, having been hovering around the €10,000/ac since then.

Over 33% of land sales here were purchased by dairy farmers, with beef farmers making up for almost 29% of complete transactions.

The report's authors say this is the most comprehensive land price report available in Ireland breaking down land prices county by county and it’s used by Government, Central Bank etc as the official guide to land prices across Ireland.

The report is available in the Irish Farmers Journal, which is out now.