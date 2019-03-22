Stoneyford kids launch the race that everyone wants to run!

Bedecked in green at their Lá Glas last week, the kids of Scoil Chiaráin Naofa were delighted to help launch the 10th Stoneyford 10k Challenge.

Started in 2010 as a fundraiser for the school the event, which will be held on May 19, is now a well renowned road race in the south-east.

Race Sponsor Martin Cuddihy of Cuddihy Construction, himself an avid runner with a sub three-hour marathon, said he was delighted to continue his support of such a popular, fun and well organised local event.

This year Martin has offered a massive course record bonus of €200, which is sure to attract some of the country’s top athletes.

With unique race medals for the second year in a row, sponsored by Goatsbridge Trout, and a goodie bag with all sorts of healthy treats from family businesses like Chia Bia, Mileeven Honey and Foods of Athenry on offer, this year’s event is set to break all records.

Twist

The organisers add a new twist each year. The 2017 event the introduction of the Kids 1k Dash, with t-shirts sponsored by Fennelly’s Stoneyford Boarding Kennels and Cattery, while 2018 offered race medals to all finishers.

The 2019 race is more of a long term project. Already in its third week, the school children have been coming in early each morning to complete 1k on the grounds of the school.

Initiated by Adele Walsh of Adele’s Eat Train Live, in conjunction with school principal Kieran Byrne and sponsor Liam Anthony Griffin of The Griffin Hotel Group, the kids were given cards to track their daily progress. The intention is to have over 100 kids complete 41k before race day.

The 1k Dash on the day will mark the final kilometre of their 42k marathon journey, when they will be presented with certificates and a reward for their efforts. With benefits in the classroom above and beyond the obvious fitness and health aspects, this initiative is sure to catch on in schools around the county. To ensure even more fun, Waterford technology company SE2 have sponsored a play area for all to enjoy.

Refreshments



“This really is a family fun event with something for everyone and all proceeds go to our local school,” said race director Paul Moran.

“Don’t miss out - mark May 19 in your diary and sign up for the Stoneyford 10k challenge at totaltiming.ie.”