Kilkenny College past pupils catch up on the good old days

On the weekend of March 2, I met up with the Class of 1969. We visited the old school (now the county council offices) on John Street in Kilkenny.

The old school held real memories for the men, with stories of fun and memories of different acts of sporting and academic achievement. We went for a walk through the town looking for landmarks from 50 years ago, a few were still there. We then met for lunch with two of the teachers from Kilkenny College who taught them 50 years ago.

When Michael Shine and Ollie Harrington arrived, it was like old times. The two teachers were immersed in family history, stories and memories.

On Sunday, March 3, we had our annual Kilkenny College / Celbridge Past Pupils Association Lunch. The lunch was attended by class members from across the years and stories and memories were shared from table to table.

At the lunch, we continued to celebrate with the Class of 1969, where three of their class (David Hayes, Clive Garland and Ian Jackson) spoke of their different memories of school, attending university and the way that Kilkenny College uniquely prepared them for their differing but successful career.

The lunch also celebrated with the girls from Kilkenny College who won the 1994 Kate Russell All Ireland Hockey Cup — a great chance for them to meet up and have a photo. There was also an opportunity to meet up with the with the girls from 2018, who also won the Kate Russell.