National Spring Clean Ambassador visits Kilkenny

Model and ambassador of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean Campaign, Sarah McGovern, visited Kilkenny this week to promote and encourage people to participate in National Spring Clean running from the April 1 to April 30.

Sarah, assisted by An Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Eamon Aylward, and students from Gaelscoil Osrai undertook a mini clean up to encourage people to register with An Taisce and undertake a clean up or to volunteer with a group who are undertaking and organised clean up. All registered volunteers are provided with a clean up kit from An Tasice and registration could not be easier.

Simply log on to nationalspringclean.org or phone 01-4002219. Volunteers organising large community clean ups can avail of additional gloves, bags and litter pickers on loan from Kilkenny County Council's Environment Office or from their local Area Office from now to the end of April subject to availability. Litter picking equipment is also available on loan through local library branches. Kilkenny County Council will also assist with litter disposal from organised clean ups and event organisers can arrange this by contacting the Environment Section on 056-7794470 in advance of their event.

Mary Cashin, A/Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council advised that "This year for National Spring Clean, Kilkenny County Council are joining up with our friends in Carlow County Council and KCLR and we are inviting you to take part in the #trashtag competition which is running for the month of April. Viral hastags are all too common but this one is a trend with a greener purpose. All you have to do is:- Find an area in your locality that could do with a “Spring Clean" and register with An Taisce. Pick a date and organise a clean-up event in your area. Make sure you take lots of before and after photographs of your work. Post the Photos on social media (Facebook) using the #trashtag and tagging Environmental Awareness Kilkenny Coco page. There are lots great prizes to be won for your group or residents association and the winners from Kilkenny & Carlow will be announced on KCLR. Don’t forget to tune into KCLR during the month of April where the ever entertaining Betty Kehoe will be giving out daily tips and advice on how to save money by reducing your household waste.”