New brain tumour support group for Southeast and Kilkenny

Brain Tumour Ireland has established a new support group for the Southeast and central Leinster, which will meet in Carlow on a bi-monthly basis.

The group will meet on the first Tuesday of every second month from 7pm-9pm. The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 2 at 7pm in the Eist Cancer Support Centre, The Waterfront, Mill Lane, Carlow.

“We are delighted to be expanding our support services into the South East and Central Leinster," says chair of Brain Tumour Ireland, and one of its founding members, Kilkenny-based Natasha Smith.

"The meeting will be open to anyone with a brain tumour and their families and carers. Although every brain tumour is different, we find that patients and their families really benefit from peer support and from sharing their experiences with someone who understands what they are going through."

The group is for people with both malignant and benign tumours.

“For more information on the upcoming meeting I encourage people to email info@braintumourireland.com or call Eist Cancer Support on 059 9139684”, said Ms Smith.

Founded in 2012, Brain Tumour Ireland is a national registered charity (RCN 20102128) working to inform and support brain tumour patients and their families. Brain Tumour Ireland also fundraises for brain tumour research, and is part funder of Ireland's first ever brain tumour biobank run by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and based in Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

For more information go to www.braintumourireland.com.