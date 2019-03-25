Leading Home and Gardens Show coming to Kilkenny

The Home Improvement Show is coming to The Hub, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny and will feature creative stands from many of Ireland’s most talented design professionals, furniture providers, and home improvement suppliers. The Home Improvement Show is the only show of its type to boast three successful shows nationwide.

National and international exhibitors will showcase at the event on Saturday and Sunday April 6 and 7 , which also features expert advice from specialists, and all of the latest design and product innovation.

A new ‘Meet the Expert’ feature, will see valuable Free advice given on projects from new builds, to major renovation or extensions. Making the most of available space, effective layouts, and the best materials for specific design and builds will all be addressed by experts such as interior designers, garden designers, architects, builders and quantity surveyors. Unmissable for those planning projects .

People can bring along their plans and photos and ask the experts questions on anything from planning permission to build techniques and right through to interior design and gardens. All this is FREE to visitors to the show.

“All of our experts, builders, architects or interior designers, help provide inspiration and practical assistance. And, having the top materials suppliers on hand means people can get great ideas and instant quotes for any work they have in mind”, organisers say.

Lifestyle and family

NEW this year is also an enhanced lifestyle zone featuring plenty of retail and artisan stands, with unique products not available In store, as well as a Child Fun area to keep the little ones happy and entertained while mum and dad meet the exhibitors.



Upcycled Furniture and Contemporary Interiors

Running since 2012, the Home Improvement Show has become one of the countries most definitive showcases of everything Home , Garden and Lifestyle related.

There will be lots for the garden also in particular this year, with an enhanced emphasis on everything outdoors. This year Award-winning garden and landscape design companies will host talks and practical clinics for the weekend too, illustrating how to create beautiful garden spaces, from the smallest terrace to large properties. All weekend, there will be leading garden furniture and planting retailers present , with special offers available All Weekend Only at the show.

With unique stands travelling to the event with products not available in store, the show is also a great opportunity to pick up some bargains . Retailers will be offering special discounts all weekend, so it a must for those who love shopping! Many of the products on sale are only available exclusively at exhibitions and the prices are unbeatable.

This year the show features a Child Fun Zone, so families can attend the show together and children can be entertained in the fun zone allowing parents to chat with exhibitors. This is a new feature in 2019 and will be welcomed by parents and children alike. So bring the whole family and enjoy the day.

Around 7,000 individuals are expected to attend the two-day show, the organisers say, and two-for-one show tickets are available at www.eventbrite.ie with adults just 5 euro each with this offer. All children are FREE in. Standard tickets are also available on the door.

Estimated Spend of €4.7 billion on Home Improvements last year

Construction Industry Federation (CIF) estimates puts the total figure for Irish investment in repair, maintenance and improvement of private dwellings at over €4.7billion in 2018.

The Home Renovation Incentive and Home Energy Grants, on top of the improved economic outlook, have combined to bring home owners back into the market place for home improvement.

As well as attracting interior designers, architects, developers and estate agents, the Castlebar Home Improvement Show appeals hugely to new home owners, and to those planning a self-build, refurbishment, an extension or just room makeover.

“Whatever the scale or budget involved, we gather together premium designers, architects, craftsmen, home improvement specialists, and furniture and fit-out experts for a weekend of style and practical advice on creating the perfect home”, organisers says.

Exhibitors confirmed include interior designers, landscapers, furniture makers and suppliers, flooring and bathroom specialists, upcycling experts , lighting and building experts, furniture, DIY retailers, home build and extension professionals, horticultural designers as well as a host of unique shopping opportunities to name but a few .

There are ‘show-only’ special offers which, combined with the tax incentives and grants available, make it an ideal time to add value to property by upgrading, extending, or investing in new home comforts. Bring the whole family , enjoy the day together!