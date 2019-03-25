Gifted Kilkenny violinist to share stage with Russian genius on Friday

Internationally acclaimed Kilkenny violinist, Patrick Rafter will play the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Friday with the celebrated Russian violinist, Maxim Vengerov in Bach’s double violin concerto.

The musical genius from just outside the city in Threecastles is still in his twenties and has made a huge impact in classical music circles worldwide.

Maxim Vengerov spotted Rafter’s potential when the young man was a student in London and an invitation to study with the Russian wizard at the prestigious Menuhin Academy in Switzerland followed. On Friday night, Vengerov will also conduct the RTÉ NSO in what should be a memorable occasion.