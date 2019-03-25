Intervention needed after bridge subsidence in Freshford

North Kilkenny councillor Michael McCarthy has said that major rehabilitation works are necessary on the Sart Road in Freshford due to a subsidence on Shea’s Bridge.

The works are proposed to take place in the coming weeks. They will last for a duration of two weeks, and will involve detours, which will lead to some inconvenience for road users.

Cllr McCarthy acknowledged Kilkenny County Council for their vigilance in identifying the subsidence, and asked for cooperation and understanding from the public.

“These works will secure this historic bridge for the foreseeable future,” he said.