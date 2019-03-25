Cycle Against Suicide coming to Kilkenny and needs your help

Cycle Against Suicide will visit Kilkenny on Saturday May 4. Using pedal power to promote a conversation about mental health, this annual event is a movement of cyclists of all abilities and backgrounds.

Family, friends, work colleagues and strangers come together to publicly raise awareness in towns and communities across Ireland that mental illness is accepted like any other illness and help is real.

The organisers are looking for Kilkenny families to host some of the volunteers on Saturday, May 4.

Become a homestay host and provide cyclists with a warm meal, a chance to freshen up, and a bed for the night.

Feedback from Homestay hosts indicates that this experience has been extremely rewarding, allowing hosts to lend support in a tangible way. If you can help please contact patsilynch@hotmail.com or phone 0878296683.