Kilkenny Tennis club to remember Tom Madigan and support home care team

Kilkenny Tennis Club will remember one of its most popular members on Saturday, April 13.

The late Tom Madigan passed away in late March of last year leaving a huge void in the club.

A tournament in his name in aid of the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team has been announced and will be sponsored by Liz Wall of The Mans Shop on High Street which has a strong association with the club.

All proceeds from the night will go to the charity that provides palliative care in the home and Mr Ian Wilson of the home care team will be present.

“This is a fun event and we will have a barbecue and a disco with music beforehand from Bobbie Carey,” Brian Doyle of Kilkenny Tennis Club said.

“As well as remembering Tom we will also have former member Tommy Tyrell in our thoughts on the night,” Mr Doyle added.

You can book on-line at kilkennytennisclub.com or you can pay on the night. Non-members are very welcome.