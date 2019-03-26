Kilkenny singer/songwriter launches debut single

Forfeit, Feibhár’s debut single, will be out on April 5, available on all streaming platforms and online stores.

Forfeit was originally a poem, written from a place of despair and longing. Letting go and giving in to someone, or something, against your better judgement is the central theme of the song. It took Feibhár a year to get this song the way she wanted it. The arrangement was done by Feibhár and the vocals were recorded in Station Studios in Balbriggan, Dublin.

Feibhár is a 24-year-old songwriter from Kilkenny, living in Dublin. She started writing songs on her guitar aged 16 and gigged in Kilkenny and Dublin, playing the Main Stage at Sea Sessions in 2016.

