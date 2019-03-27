Works begin to fix Thomastown culvert

Works are under way in Thomastown to fix the problem with the culvert.

Kilkenny County Council has said that contractor THM has mobilised, and the first two pits have been opened on Ladyswell Street and Pipe Street.

The €900,000 scheme involves repairs to the concrete and the installation of a structural liner. The council says this option will minimise traffic disruption, however, there will be a stop-go system and the project is likely to take about 16 weeks to complete.

A full-time resident engineer has been appointed for the duration of the project, and the council has said that regular updates will be issued on progress. A ‘positive communication strategy’ is also in place to get across the message that it is business as usual in Thomastown.