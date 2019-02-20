Rates exemption ruled out for Thomastown as culvert works plan goes on display

There will be no exemption from commercial rates for local businesses in Thomastown affected by vital works to repair a culvert which left a road in serious risk of collapse.

The plan to fix the issue is due to go on public display in Thomastown today (Wednesday). The €900,000 scheme involves repairs to the concrete and the installation of a structural liner. The council says this option will minimise traffic disruption, however, there will be a stop-go system and the project is likely to take about 16 weeks to complete.

At the meeting of Kilkenny County Council on Monday, Cllr Michael Doyle said that businesses in the area would be negatively affected in terms of footfall, and proposed they be given an exemption from paying rates during the 16-week period works will be ongoing. He said he welcomed the works and the money to be spent, but said there would be ‘significant disruption’ to Market Street.

“The culvert works are welcome and very necessary, but unfortunately Market Street and these businesses are going to be seriously affected,” he said.

“This would be a gesture of goodwill from the council.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Breda Gardner who asked that where a business or individual could prove their income had suffered, this would be taken into account.

Cllr David Kennedy asked if it would be possible to carry out the works outside of business hours.

However, other councillors questioned the motives of those calling for an exemption, accusing them of election posturing. Council management also said such a move would have serious financial consequences, and the chief executive said it would not be legal, with the budget adopted for 2019.

Cllr Patrick O’ Neill said he wanted to voice his support for his colleagues, and said there was a lack of clarity on how the works were going to be carried out. He expressed doubts the scheme would be able to be done with traffic still flowing, and said the timeframe needed to be tightened down, as there may be unforeseen delays.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said he understood where councillors were coming from, but that it was ‘a little bit disingenuous’ to be talking about rates exemptions without producing the finances. Cllr Joe Malone asked if the proposal was coming forward due to the local elections taking place in May.

“I don’t think it’s the first time in five years there’s work being done in Thomastown,” he said.

Cllr Malone noted there had been significant disruptive works in other areas such as Patrick Street, and even John Street recently. He asked if a reprieve was also being suggested for them.

“Where is the money coming out?” he asked.

“It’s electioneering at its best — cop yourselves on.”

Cllr Doyle said it was “far from electioneering I’m doing or being disingenuous, I am representing the businesses in Thomastown”.

Director of services Tim Butler said it was the nature of roadworks that there be some disruption, and it was the council’s intention to minimise this. Head of finance Martin Prendiville said that every town and village had works at some point, and if a precedent was set there would be a serious deficit in the council’s budget. He said the council always engaged with and worked with ratepayers.

Chief executive Colette Byrne said it was not possible with a budget agreed. She said what Mr Prendiville had outlined was “we will be fair with ratepayers, but we can’t go back and start revising the budget”.