Countdown to the Kilkenny Rose finals in the Ormonde Hotel

Twenty seven Roses will take to the stage in the Ormonde Hotel on April 6.

The Kilkenny Roses will gather at the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny for a night full of entertainment and above all great fun as we find out who will represent Kilkenny at the Dome in Tralee 2019.

Roses will appear on stage to speak with MC Mr. Ollie Turner from Galway FM and get an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish.

Applicants have been met at the Kilkenny Rose launch, and have attended lots of events from participating in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, bowling, cocktail tasting, Bingo in Coon to afternoon tea, hosted by the Ormonde Hotel.

The MC on the night will be Galway FM’s presenter Ollie Turner, who has a long affiliation with the Rose of TraleeI International Festival.

Ollie is very experienced in interviewing the Roses and is looking forward to meeting them all on the night.

There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, Best Dressed Man and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lots of nice prizes to be won.

The roses have the pleasure of being paired with a ‘Rose Bud’ on the night, who are young local girls aged between 5-10.

Lyn Moloney, Kilkenny Rose co ordinator commented that the Kilkenny Rose selection will be one of fun and entertainment will be a life changing experience for one lucky rose.