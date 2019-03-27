'Horrified’ by fly-tipping in scenic Kilkenny location

Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh has said she was horrified and upset to see piles of garbage dumped at a forest entrance at Poul Mór, one of the most unspoilt and scenic areas of Kilkenny, between Ballybeagh and Kildrinagh.

“Poul Mór is one of Kilkenny’s hidden treasures – a quiet hilly area on the Kilkenny/Tipperary border that affords views for miles into both counties,” she said.

“It is a beautiful place to walk at almost any time of year. I was utterly dismayed to see that recently it has been used as a garbage dump with household waste including two mattresses discarded at the entrance to the forest.

“The charred nature of the large pile of garbage suggests it was also set ablaze – a reckless action in a forested area that could have caused huge damage.

“Dumping garbage in this way is disgusting and wrong on every level. It pollutes the environment, it destroys a natural scenic amenity that belongs to all the people and it breaks the law.

The Fine Gael councillor said she intends to raise the issue at the next meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

“Any action that can be taken to identify the perpetrator(s) and rectify the damage to Poul Mór must be taken,” she said.

“Certain areas are more vulnerable to fly-tipping and I want to see more CCTV cameras erected around North Kilkenny to stop this appalling environmental vandalism.”