Stunning screen debuts for charity Oskars at Lyrath

The red carpet was rolled out at the Convention Centre in the Lyrath Estate Hotel as over 500 people attended the Oskars, in aid of Teac Tom.

The atmosphere was electric as each of the seven films were shown for the first time on the large screen.

Judges Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher; former rugby international, Mick Galwey and professional dancer John Nolan were full of praise for the outstanding performances which were the result of months of hard graft and rehearsals.

The winners on the night were Best Team Effort: Calendar Girls, Male Supporting Actor: Shane O’Keeffe (Mad About Dog and The Hangover), Best Male Actor: Jamie Dalton (Forrest Gump), Best Actress: Rowena Buggy (A Few Good Women) and Best Supporting Actress: Laura Delaney (The Shawshank Redemption). The overall winner for Best Picture was presented to the cast of The Snapper.

Founder of Teac Tom, Angela Hayes described the night as ‘an outstanding success’ and said it was hoped to raise in the region of €20,000 for the mental health charity.

“It was an outstanding event and everyone that took part deserved an Oskar because they took part in a challenge to perform and be part of a movie.

“People that were unsure or shy agreed to take it on because it was for Teac Tom and that was their way of helping us to continue with our work,” she added.

In 2018 Teac Tom provided counselling and support to over 500 people and also provided mental health talks and workshops to thousands of people.