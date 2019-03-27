BREAKING - Kilkenny student wins Teagasc farm student of the year

The national Teagasc/FBD Insurance Student of the Year for 2018 is Paul Bowden from Urlingford. Paul attended the Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College where he completed the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agricultural (Dairy Herd Management) - with Distinction.

Paul was presented with the student of the year award by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed in Dublin today. He was congratulated by Fiona Muldoon, Chief Executive of FBD Insurance and Director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle. The awards, which are sponsored by FBD Insurance, are made to the top 16 graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agricultural education programmes in 2018.

Speaking at the awards Minister Michael Creed said: “These awards are an opportunity to showcase the talent of the modern farming workforce. I would like to congratulate all the graduates we are honouring today. I firmly believe that people of your calibre will make an important contribution to the future of the country’s biggest indigenous industry. The panel of judges have informed me that the standard was as always very high with candidates showing great initiative and diversification in their farming activities. I wish you well in your future careers.”