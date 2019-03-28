Adaptation of Maeve Bincy's Light A Penny Candle for Watergate Kilkenny

Maeve Binchy’s Light A Penny Candle, brilliantly adapted for the stage by Shay Linehan will be in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on May 10 and 11.

Directed by Peter Sheridan and featuring actresses, Celia Murphy, Kate Gilmore and India Mullen it will have its premiere next month.

Light A Penny Candle, is a tale of enduring life long friendship which asks some burning questions - a back-street abortion? A murder cover-up?

Aisling and Elizabeth have to survive DeValera’s Ireland, their raging hormones, and the struggle for independence in a world at war.

Through it all, they discover there is no right or wrong, there is only what is right for those you love. This is Maeve Binchy as you know her, and as you don’t.