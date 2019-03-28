Call on public to do your bit to help tackle climate change by getting involved with National Tree Week

The Tree Council of Ireland and Forest Industries Ireland (FII) are looking for the public to get behind National Tree Week 2019, which will officially kick off on Sunday 31 March and will run until Sunday 7 April 2019 with this year’s theme asking the public to plant for our planet. This week-long celebration of trees is about communities coming together to celebrate trees.

The Tree Council of Ireland and FII are inviting people to get involved in local activities with events around the country including tree planting ceremonies, forest and woodland walks, workshops, woodturning displays, talks, poetry readings, exhibitions, competitions and tree plantings.

We are encouraging people who take part in events in their area to tag the event and their attendance on social media using #treeweek2019 we would love to see everyone celebrating National Tree Week 2019.

Trees play a significant role in our climate change strategy by soaking up carbon emissions and in the sustainable wood resource they provide. Trees improve air quality, provide shade that makes streets cooler in summer, increase biodiversity, provide food and shelter for wildlife, reduce local wind speeds and reduce the effects of flash flooding. Without trees, life on earth would be intolerable. As well the environmental benefits, there are social and economic reasons to plant trees.

Since its inception, over half a million trees have been planted throughout the country during Tree Week. By doing something as simple as planting a tree, everyone can play his or her part in making a difference to our efforts to live more sustainably and bring about a myriad of benefits, many of which will have long term impact in times of climate uncertainty.

Director of Forest Industries Ireland, Mark McAuley said: “Forest Industries Ireland is delighted to be sponsoring National Tree Week this year. The forestry industry is rooted in local communities across Ireland and so is the spirit of National Tree Week. It is about local people across Ireland showing their love for trees and engaging with the environment.

This year’s theme ‘Planting for our Planet’ is a particularly important one, as trees help reduce climate change effects by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. We are encouraging people to learn more about the wonderful benefit of these natural resources and to get involved in events that are taking place in their local areas during National Tree Week 2019.”

President of the National Tree Council, Joseph McConville said: “National Tree Week is an opportunity for local groups to get together and make a lasting difference in their communities. It is open to all ages and with the support of Forest Industries Ireland and Coillte we want this year’s National Tree Week to be the biggest and best one yet and are encouraging people of all ages to get out and enjoy their local events. This year we'd love to see even more organisations or individuals rolling up their sleeves and ‘planting for our planet’ to help maintain our environment for future generations to come.”