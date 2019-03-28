Grant of €90,000 to reinstate roof of Bridge House, John's Bridge, Kilkenny
October 2018: The burnt out shell of the Bridge House, John's Bridge, Kilkenny
A grant of €90,000 is to be provided to the owners of the architecturally important, Bridge House on Kohn's Bridge, Kilkenny which suffered serious damage in a fire back in October 2018.
The money from the Government’s Built Heritage Investment Fund & Historic Structures Fund will be used to reinstate the roof.
