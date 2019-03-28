Kilkenny and Rás na mBan: A match made in heaven

Encouraging more women and girls to take up cycling, securing a title sponsor, and the possibility of a live television broadcast are just some of the goals for Rás na mBan in the coming years.

The annual race, which will return to Kilkenny this year including a new stage in Piltown, has grown into the premier women’s event in the Irish cycling calendar. At a council meeting on Monday, PRO for Rás na mBan Declan Quigley told local councillors it had been “a wonderful experience” to have the event in Kilkenny.

He explained how in its infancy, the race had moved around various counties, but has since “found a home in Kilkenny”.

“We see no reason to change that,” he said.

Since the event has come to Kilkenny it has expanded, with now up to 25 teams and 125 participants.

Another aim of Rás is to provide a platform for promising young cyclists get to the world stage. One local success story is Glenmore’s Mia Griffin, who made her Rás na mBan debut last year, and has since gone on to represent Ireland at the Track World Cup in Hong Kong.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty, who is a neighbour of Ms Griffin, said she had known her since she was a little girl, and she was “a lovely young person”.

Mr Quigley said that the cooperation and collaboration with Kilkenny County Council and the local gardaí is very good, and also paid tribute to local businesses who had helped out or given their support. He said it was also very positive to see the number of schools who turned out to see some of the stages and show support. He added that participants took the message home to their various countries that there is a great welcome in Kilkenny.

Mr Quigley also said Kilkenny benefited from the relationship with the visiting riders, their support crews and others coming here for five to six nights and enjoying what Kilkenny has to offer.

That’s alongside the fact that sports broadcaster Eurosport broadcasts the race and Kilkenny across Ireland, Britain, Australia and Asia into the homes of millions of viewers.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said he was delighted to hear the Rás na mBan would be returning to Kilkenny, and there had been a great buzz and atmosphere at it last year. He said Kilkenny had a proud tradition of festivals and events, and this was another event for people to come out and enjoy.

The delegation from Rás na mBan presented Cathaoirleach Eamon Aylward with a special jersey to mark the occasion.