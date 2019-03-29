Remembering the Sharkey's of Johnstown Kilkenny and aiding home care team

For many years, the annual coffee morning in the Spa House, Johnstown was a phenomenally successful fundraiser for the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The last ever coffee morning in the former home of the late Paddy and Mary Sharkey who opened their home for the event year after year, was held on Saturday.

The former Spa House Hotel was full from 10.30am until lunchtime with people delighted to contribute to the charity which provides palliative care in the home to those who need it.

It was a mark of the respect in which the couple were held and it reflected the importance of the Carlow-Kilkenny Home Care team to the area.

Organised by Breda Campion, Margaret Fitzpatrick and Kathleen Renehan it has been a great social occasion for the locality.

Community activist, Billy Holmes, said the Sharkeys had contributed a lot to the local community and that it was only fitting that local people came together one last time to pay tribute to them.