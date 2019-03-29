Clara, Kilkenny book launch benefits great neighbour John Holmes

The people of Clara came out in force on Thursday night to support two local heroes.

The campaign to fund treatment for the incredibly brave John Holmes who is undergoing treatment for cancer benefited from the launch of legendary farmer, Billy Moore’s autobiography in the Glendine Inn, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny.

RTE’s Helen Carroll officially launched, From Ironmills To Higginstown and she was very impressed with the publication.

“Billy Moore’s family are lucky he has written this book,” said Carroll, the presenter of RTE’s Ear To the Ground television programme.

“Preserving a family’s history is something that was commonplace once but unfortunately with each passing generation those stories are now fading,” she said

“We know very little about those that came before us. And that’s a pity. To know where you’re going it helps if you know where you came from,” she added.

What makes this book special is Billy’s memory and the oral history handed down through generations of Moores is finally put down on paper and there for future generations to cherish.

The level of detail about his own place, his people, his neighbours and the goings on in Clara is phenomenal and his style is a breath of fresh air.

Another major reason the memoir is so enjoyable is his attention to detail and his ability to remember the price of farms 60 years ago and who bought and sold them.

The John Needs Pembro committee is raising funds to help John Holmes pay for his series of infusions of Pembrolizumab because this life-preserving drug in not licensed by the HSE for his form of cancer.

The infusions cost €5,111 (including VAT) every three weeks. To date, John has had six infusions and fundraising efforts are ongoing.

For more information, see the Facebook page Johnneedspembro/