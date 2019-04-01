Titanic to dock at Watergate, Kilkenny

In the final hours of 14th April 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and ‘the unsinkable ship’ slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic the Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own. All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards. The original Broadway production of Titanic the Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Kilkenny Musical Society’s eagerly awaited production of “Titanic” opens at the Watergate this coming Sunday night. If you are one of the lucky ones who have already secured a ticket you are in for a treat. As we go to print three of the performances are completely sold out and just limited availability on the other four nights.

The company of over 50 have been rehearsing since January to bring this epic production to the Watergate. The cast of 36 characters represents a who’s who of the Kilkenny stage. Michael Hayes, Ciaran Dunphy, Kevin Reade, Eoghan Fingleton, David Doyle, Sarah Brennan, Brendan Corcoran, Tony Murray, Claire Henriques are but some of the stars of the amateur stage who will feature in this production. Add in a 12 piece band under the direction of Emer Hartnett, a fantastic set designed by John O Donoghue and the stage is set for what is sure to be another epic production from the Society.

Contact the Box Office (056-7761674 or www.watergatetheatre.com) today to see if any of the precious tickets are still available.