New strategic plan to be launched for Kilkenny Self Advocacy Group

A new strategic plan for Social Ability Carlow and Kilkenny Self Advocacy Group for people with an intellectual disability is to be launched here on Friday.

The plan will be launched by Minister of State for Local Government John Paul Phelan at the Ormonde Hotel from 11.30am. Guest speakers include Paul Alford from Inclusion Ireland, Angela Hayes and Rory from Teac Tom, and others.

Refreshments will be served, and all are welcome.