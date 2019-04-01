Why is Kilkenny city centre closing down?

Why is the centre of Kilkenny city closing down? That's the question posed by fr Jim Murphy, parish priest of St Canice's parish in the city.

In the weekly Newsletter he asked parishioners if they had noticed the closure of yet another business on Parliament Street.

"What is going on? Don’t the City Fathers need to take stock to prevent the city," he asked.

Our city centre is becoming a ghost town. Is it all due to the business moving out to the peripheries?

"Are the rates too high ? What is the problem? It would be a shame if the centre of the Medieval City became a deserted village.