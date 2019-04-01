Former Kilkenny Corporation member Liam Quigley passes away

The late Liam Quigley, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny who passed away on Sunday was a voice for the ordinary people of the city. A labour party member of Kilkenny Corporation he was committed to improving the living conditions of city residents and was a true socialist.

He was the man responsible for coming up with the idea of putting the chess tables on the Parade.

He passed away peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital. He was predeceased by his late wife Kathleen and sons Peter and Eóin.

He is survived by children Antoinette, Joseph, Michelle, Fionna, Aiden, Gráinne; brothers Tom and Stephen, sisters Veronica and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Aiden's home, 67 Springfields, Waterford Road, Kilkenny (R95 YC2C) on Tuesdayfrom 2pm with a gathering at 7pm of family and friends for a celebration in word and music of Liam's life. Service in Aiden's home on Wednesday morning at 11am. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. All welcome.