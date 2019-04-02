Kilkenny Arts Festival wins prestigious theatre award

The theatrical hit of Kilkenny Arts Festival 2018 Midsummer Night’s Dream, a co-production between the Festival and Rough Magic Theatre Company, won the award for Best Ensemble at the most prestigious awards in Irish theatre, The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards in association with Tilestyle. Winners were announced at a Gala Ceremony last night in the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

In 2018 the Festival returned to its iconic open-air theatre space in Castle Yard for the first time since 2015 to create in partnership with Rough Magic a new production specially designed for the space. The show was a huge box office success with critics calling it “a triumph… a joyous, clever, production of a truly magical play”.

“We are absolutely thrilled for this brilliant, young, exuberant ensemble to be recognised for their fantastic work! We’re proud to have partnered with Rough Magic in bringing A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the Castle Yard and the award for Best Ensemble is richly deserved. This truly magical company made a simply gorgeous, visceral and fun show for Kilkenny Arts Festival and responded so beautifully to the stunning setting of the Castle Yard. We’re proud that this amazing, creative work is being made in and for Kilkenny.” Olga Barry, Festival Director, Kilkenny Arts Festival

Presenting the award to the ensemble was Hugh Linehan, Arts and Culture Editor, Irish Times and Gerard McNaughton, Director, TileStyle. At the presentation there was a well-judged ensemble speech from the Midsummer Night’s Dream ensemble. As one of them said, “it’s like prayers of the faithful”.