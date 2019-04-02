The contract for the design team for the new fire station for Urlingford was officially signed by Chief Executive, Colette Byrne and Martin Peters of Martin Peter and Associates Consulting Engineers in the presence of Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Eamon Aylward and Elected Members of the Castlecomer Municipal District on Monday, 1st April, 2019.

The old fire station in Urlingford is in operation since the early 1970s and is in need of replacement to meet all the demands of a modern fire and rescue service. The proposed new site is adjacent to Urlingford Garda station in the town centre. The new design will incorporate a two-bay station with a training yard, lecture room, canteen and staff facilities. Specific training installations will include a drill tower, an underground water tank and breathing apparatus compressor room.

Cathaoirleach Eamon Alyward said: “Kilkenny County Council continues to invest in the Fire Service in upgrading and developing the facilities and equipment of Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service. Over the last number of years we have provided new fire stations in Graiguenamanagh and Castlecomer and we have also recently provided 2no. sets of structural firefighting clothing to all fire Personnel at a cost of just under €180,000. We look forward to the continued development of our service with the development of a new station at Urlingford.”

Cathaoirleach of Castlecomer Municipal District Michael McCarthy said: “This is a very positive step in the delivery of the fire services in north west Kilkenny and will be well received by the fire fighters and communities of the Urlingford area. He added that it will strengthen the delivery of the fire service into the future.”

Mary J Mulholland, Director of Services, stated that all going well with both the design and the planning stages that construction of a new fire station on the site would commence in in 2019.

Chief Fire Officer, John Collins was delighted that another one of the seven fire stations in our county is being upgraded, he pointed out how important it is that the stations, fleet and equipment in place for our firefighters is up to the very highest standard.

The existence of a professional fire and rescue service is fundamental to public and personal safety. The Fire Service plays a crucial role in making our Communities safer, whether it be preventing and protecting people from fire and other risks or responding swiftly and effectively to the incidents and emergencies that occur 24 hrs a day/7 days a week/365 days per year.

The majority of fire deaths continue to occur in domestic premises and Kilkenny County Council is encouraging people to ensure they fit and maintain a working smoke alarm in their home.