Big hearted Mary and her committee raise €120,000 for Kilkenny charities over nine years

Some people are born with that special giving quality. One of those is Mary Harrington from Ballyhale who has for the last nine years ran a Valentine’s night ball as a fundraiser along with her committee.

In that time period, the committee with Mary at the helm has raised €120,000.

Following another successful night on Valentine’s night in Langton’s House Hotel a cheque for €13,112.97 was handed over to Mr Ian Wilson of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

And work has started on the 10th event which promises to be another success

“Without the support of local people and businesses this event would not be possible,” Mary said.

“It remains a great night out and the price has still remained €30 over the years,” she added

“For the nine years Pamela Sheridan of PF Design and Print has worked her magic and designed and printed the tickets and posters while Flowers by Lucy has donated a flower for all ladies present on the night.

“We were very lucky again this year to have businesses like Specsavers and K-Bowl donating vouchers for everyone on the night. Also UPMC Whitfield donated pens, note-lets and hand wipes for everyone,” Mary said.

“Our main sponsors this year were UPMC Whitfield, Sheridan Stained Glass and Newpark Life Pharmacy.

“With Pallas Foods, Kish Fish and Iverk Produce sponsoring items on the menu it helps to keep down our costs,” Mary Harrington said.