Margo concert at The Lyrath Estate Hotel Kilkenny

Margo, The Queen of Country and Irish Music, is celebrating 55 years in show businesses this year. To mark this milestone in she is doing a short series of special concerts throughout the country. This tour will see Margo appear in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny on Tuesday, April 16 at 8 pm. Margo (O[Donnell) who hails from Donegal, has enjoyed a long and successful career and has recorded many very popular songs over the years. She has a great knack for finding songs that her legions of fans can identify with. Margo can sing songs from the Country music genre as well as the Old Irish ballads. Songs such as Shanagolden, The Eyes of a Child and the showstopper “ The Ballad of James Connolly” have delighted audiences throughout the years.

Recently, she had a big hit with a duet she recorded with the late Big Tom entitled A Love that Lasted. This was the most requested song on all regional radio stations over the past several months.

Margo has a special connection with her audience and her easygoing laid back style appeals to her many fans.

She said recently: “ I am lucky that I have a very loyal following amongst the lovers of Country and Irish music. I have been blessed in my career and I love singing those songs for the people who come to see me at the concerts. But without these loyal fans there wouldn’t be a show. I am forever grateful for their support in good times and bad, they never let me down."

Margo will be joined at this concert at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Tuesday 16th of April by some very special guests including Brendan Shine, Declan Nerney, Trudi Lalor, Keelan and PJ Murrihy. This promises to be a super night of entertainment to celebrate Margo’s 55 years in show business. Tickets at €30 are now on sale from the Lyrath on 056- 7760088. Early booking is recommended.