Kilkenny Junk Kouture students are in the final - and they need your vote

Students from Presentation Secondary School in Loughboy have made it to the grand final of the Junk Kouture art and fashion competition - and they need your vote.

Rosalyn Ryan, Hannah Walsh and Sorcha Kelly, with their design ‘Trust Fund Baby’, were one of 15 chosen from 85 participants at the southern regional finals held at the University Concert Hall Limerick. They will now be competing in the grand final at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The girls’ outfit has been carefully crafted from over 1,100 melted and broken spoons, CDs, an old curtain, scraps of foil paper and flower pot filters.

An online vote is taking place until April 5, which is worth 10% of overall marks received at the final. Local people can register and vote once every 24 hours to help the girls achieve their goal. To vote, Google ‘Junk Kouture’ and click ‘register to vote’. Once registered, go to the search bar on the site and look up ‘Trust Fund Baby’, and click vote.