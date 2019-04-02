Kilkenny TD calls for development of Autism Empowerment Strategy

Sinn Féin will table a motion calling for the development of an Autism Empowerment Strategy in Ireland.

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Education & Skills, Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion said: "This goes beyond politics. We need this Bill to pass and to have all-party buy in to make the changes that need to happen for autistic children, adults and their families.

"Our Autism Empowerment Strategy Bill is calling for an All-Party Oireachtas Committee on Autism to be set up immediately which would be tasked with developing and publishing a comprehensive Autism Empowerment Strategy within a six month period."