New car park in Kilmanagh will benefit everyone

The new community car-park has been completed in Kilmanagh village much to the delight of North Kilkenny Cllr. Michael McCarthy.

An impressive 49 spaces are now available and will be a significant and safe facility for Kilmanagh National School; St. Brigid's Church, and the wider community.

“The Clár Programme has been very successful in achieving sustainable development and no where has that been more evident than in Kilmanagh with six new lights also delivered under the scheme,” Cllr McCarthy said.

Fortunate

“ We were also fortunate to avail of funding from Kilkenny County Council and a pedestrian crossing was provided under the Low Cost Safety Scheme.

“The continuous improvements in the village are there for all to see,” Cllr McCarthy added.

Also lending his voice to the improvements was Kilmanagh PP, Fr Liam Taylor who welcomed the work and said it was a major benefit.

“Sincere thanks to Kilkenny County Council but especially to Cllr McCarthy for his trojan work in our community,” said Fr Taylor.