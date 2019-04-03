Suspect questioned over drug seizure in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the seizure of approximately €1,000 worth of drugs from a house in an estate on the outskirts of the city.

On Saturday a house at Clongowen was searched under warrant by members of the Kilkenny Detective Unit and uniformed gardaí.

Approximately €1,000 worth of a substance, suspected to be alpra zolan - a relaxant type drug was seized.

A 20-year-old male was questioned by gardaí in connection with the seizure.

The drugs were seized and sent to the National Laboratory for analysis. A file on the matter is being prepared for the DPP.