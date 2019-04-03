Kilkenny sergeant's parting gift saves three lives

Three people’s lives were saved thanks to the decision of a Kilkenny-based army sergeant to donate his organs when he passed away.

Sergeant Pat Cassidy , who was stationed in Kilkenny and lived in Paulstown with his family, passed away five years ago at the age of 47, following a heart attack. He received a full military funeral in recognition of his bravery in life and death.

Sgt Cassidy was a blood donor, and also held an organ donor card. His wife Yvonne and their children honoured his wishes, and as a result, three lives were saved with a donation of his lungs, liver and kidneys.

On Monday, representatives of the Defence Forces (Army, Naval Service and Air Corps) stepped out along with the late Sgt Cassidy’s family in support of Organ Donor Awareness Week, which runs from March 30 to April 6. CAOGA, which supports its members in the Defence Forces in the event of the untimely passing of a key family member, organised the event in partnership with the Irish Kidney Association to mark the beginning of the week.

“It’s a very special day for myself and my family to be asked to help highlight Organ Donor Awareness Week alongside members of the Defence Forces and CAOGA,” said Sgt Cassidy’s wife Yvonne: “Pat would have been proud.”

"We both came from military families and I grew up in the army married quarters here at McKee Barracks as my father was a Company Sergeant, while Pat, was the son of an army Corporal at Custume Barracks in Athlone. We got married here and this place holds so many special memories."

Representing CAOGA Comdt. Ciara Murray said: “We are delighted to be here today in recognition of a former colleague and a gentleman Pat Cassidy and all the other deceased organ donors who have saved lives through transplantation and to be able to support the Irish Kidney Association in highlighting Organ Donor Awareness Week."

Organ Donor Awareness runs until this Saturday. Its purpose is to remind people to talk to their families about their organ donation wishes, and keep reminders available by carrying the Organ Donor Card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ APP on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can also be obtained by phoning 01-6205306, Free text the word DONOR to 50050, or download the free app to your smartphone.