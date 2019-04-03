Presentation Kilkenny set for super fashion show

Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny will showcase its second Fashion and Style Night next Thursday, April 11.

It’s all taking place at 7.30pm in the school gymnasium, and it promises to be another great night. The Parents Council — along with the help of the staff, pupils, parents, and fashion co-ordinator Karen Morrisey — will come together to make it a social and fun occasion for the school, leaving the books aside for one night.

The night will commerce with a beauty tutorial from Smashbox, who will divulge some of their beauty secrets. Adrianna, from Valley of Roses, will inform attendees on their perfect scent, and Karen Morrisey, compere for the night, will then lead proceedings into the fashion show. All the outfits will be modelled by students, parents and staff.

The shops that have kindly come on board are: Pauls, Carraig Donn, Wallis, Vera Moda, Goods, Penneys, Smashbox, Boots, TRM Waterford and Valley of Roses. The organisers are very grateful to all of them, as they have given lots of prizes for the raffle also.

The school’s Junk Kouture students will also showcase their creative costumes in the second half of the event, and organisers wish one of the entries, ‘Trust Fund Baby’, great success in the upcoming final. A great night is guaranteed next Thursday, and tickets are available from the school office at €5, which includes teas/coffees/cakes at the interval.

Presentation Kilkenny is blessed with many talented musicians and singers, and they will entertain the guests on arrival, making a setting for a wonderful evening. Tickets €5 are only available to purchase in the school, and numbers are limited.