Civic Trust should take on broader role to help key Kilkenny assets, says Noonan

A local councillor has said that Kilkenny Civic Trust should take on a “radical redirection” to ensure the preservation of key heritage assets such as Rothe House.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council, where he said there needed to be a discussion around the Civic Trust’s function. He said that while the Trust does valuable work to protect and develop properties within its care, such as Butler House, it could have a much broader role similar to Civic Trusts around the country.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People following the meeting, Cllr Noonan said that 16th Century merchant building Rothe House was in need of support, and the Civic Trust should step in with a rolling annual grant to help maintain it.

“Attending the AGM of Kilkenny Archaeological Society recently, I was disappointed that no progress had been made in securing the future plans for Rothe House — a significant asset along the Medieval Mile. Then I was shocked to learn that Kilkenny County Council is now levying rates on the property,” he said.

“The question must be asked, what is the purpose of Kilkenny Civic Trust? Its constitution defines a clear role in the protection and enhancement of built heritage. Yet KAS and Rothe House Trust are finding it challenging to manage the property.

Heritage buildings of this nature require huge resources just for basic maintenance — as does the equally important garden of Rothe House.”

The Green Party councillor said Kilkenny Civic Trust could have a broad community engagement role similar to that of Dublin and Limerick Civic Trust.