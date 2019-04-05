Public meeting on the Future of Europe to take place in Kilkenny

European Movement Ireland supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are delighted to invite you to an evening's Citizens' Dialogue on Ireland and the Future of Europe in Kilkenny on Tuesday, April 16.

Join the Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee T.D., at a unique opportunity to discuss the role of Ireland and its Citizens in the Future of Europe.

Venue: River Court Hotel, John Street, Kilkenny.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 16.

Registration from 6.30pm

Citizens' Dialogue from 7pm

A debate is underway across Europe about how to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world. Influencing the future direction of Europe should always be a priority for Ireland, and a series of regional meetings are being held to gather your input into the wider European debate. The starting point is to focus on the needs and concerns of Irish citizens.



The event is free to attend but advanced registration is essential via Eventbrite