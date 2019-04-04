Green chats: Kikenny talk on the secret of great vegetable growing
An organic expert will be in situ at latest in Kilkenny Castle’s Garden Talk series
Are you interested in hearing the secrets of great vegetable growing?
If you’re interested in hearing the secrets of great vegetable growing, there’s an event on the way just for you.
Organic expert Klaus Laitenberger is the next guest speaker at Kilkenny Castle’s Garden Talk series.
It takes place from 8pm on Tuesday night and is free to attend. It’s the third of six events on the bill and doors will be open 30 minutes before the start time.
