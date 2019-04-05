Learn French slang in Kilkenny!

Learning a language is a complicated business! You learn the formal way first and then discover that in everyday speech not everyone uses it that way. So, learning English, you get to say "How do you do?" but most people are likely to use "Hi, Howya, Hey," or even, "'Story?, Whassup? or How's it goin'" and so it is in French. But how would you say it in French?

Well o help you out Solenn Kerdraon will give you an introduction to l'Argot (Slang) and le Verlan ( or l'envers the reverse a French slang where the sounds are reversed in the word.) If that sounds strange, try and explain Cockney rhyming slang...

But all will be revealed in this entertaining and enlightening presentation on Tuesday, April 9 at 8pm in the Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.