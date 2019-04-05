Child friendly activities in Kilkenny this Easter

Kilkenny is the ideal place to entertain little ones this Easter with lots of Easter themed activities taking place in the City and County.

National Reptile Zoo

The National Reptile Zoo in Gowran County Kilkenny is set for an egg-tastic line up of Easter activities. They are running egg hunts throughout Easter week with lots of prizes to be won. As the only Reptile Zoo in Ireland, they will hold educational talks focusing on different birthing methods, particularly egg laying, covering all types of egg laying animals. They will also have some exciting new hatchlings to show off. For more see www.nationalreptilezoo.ie

Nore Valley Park

Nore Valley Park is located just outside Bennetsbridge in Kilkenny. The park is every child’s dream with a pet farm, crazy golf, indoor 3D maze, go-karting, tractor rides and a family friendly camping site. This Easter they will hold Easter Egg Hunts on the 13th and 15th– 19th of April. For more see www.norevalleypark.com

Medieval Mile Museum

The LEGO Hunt continues with the Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny this Easter and comes complimentary with each ticket purchased for the museum. Alongside this, the Bricks 4 Kidz workshop takes place for four days over Easter. The camp includes a LEGO Minifigure blind bag and a ‘kids go free’ pass for a return visit to the Medieval Mile Museum. The four day camp runs over the from April 23 to 26 from 10am - 1pm.

For more see www.medievalmilemuseum.ie

Castlecomer Discovery Park

From March 24th to April 8th Castlecomer Discovery Park will dive into the Easter spirit. They will have an Easter Woodland Hunt, an Easter themed woodland trail around 80 acres of beautiful woodlands and lakes bringing hunters through the magical Elf and Fairy Village looking for clues. Afterwards mini hunters can collect their goodies in the visitor centre.

On Saturday March 31st for Cáisc sa choill,Castlecomer Discovery Park will celebrate craft and the natural world in their quirky event domes located at the Elf and Fairy Village. They will have wood turners, knitters and felters amongst those who will demonstrate their crafts. This free event will take place between 12.00 – 16.00 on Easter Saturday.

Along with their Easter events, they have a wide range of activities, including tree top walks, Ireland’s longest zip wire, high ropes challenge, climbing walls, boating, archery, axe throwing, mountain biking, adventure playgrounds and orienteering.

For more see www.discoverypark.ie

